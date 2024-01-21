BOOTHBAY – Robert McDonough, 43, of Boothbay, died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 17, 2024 after complications from haemochromatosis while surrounded by his family.

Rob was born in Portland on May 30, 1980 and attended the Portland School System, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1999. He was always a kind and generous person. As a boy he would ask his mother to replace his personal items, when asked “What happened to the one I bought you?” He would reply with “so and so needed it!” he continued to live his short life this way.

Rob enjoyed working with his hands. He was employed in many occupations, including; car detailing, working at the boat yard, tire repair and pumping gas. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially at the lake boating, jet skiing, swimming and fishing. He enjoyed time with Eric fixing small engine equipment.

Rob is survived by his mother, Rita (Regan) McDonough, and her husband Rob Travis; brother, Sean McDonough, and his partner Vikki Brown, half-sister, Sharon Evans, and her husband; his three children, Chandler, Rowen and Regan; and his best friend, Eric; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Thomas McDonough; and his half-brother, Thomas Jr.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home 434 River Rd., Windham on Jan. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 6 p.m. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. To express condolences or to participate in Rob’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.