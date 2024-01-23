STANDISH – Norma M. Hemenway, 83, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2024, with her family lovingly by her side.

Norma was born July 31, 1940, in Belfast. After moving around a bit, she settled in Burlington, Massachusetts, to build a family. She had lots of friends and family nearby and regularly had cookouts and Sunday dinners to bring the family together.

She loved crafting, antiquing, gardening, crocheting, reading, board and card games, movies, and TV shows. Her favorites were Friends, The Office, Wheel of Fortune, and anything about zombies. She loved teaching people how to play Rummikub, but hardly anyone could beat her. Her children would frequently visit to play games on the porch of her cottage in Maine. It was some of the best times with mom.

For 12 years, she was a successful AVON lady and enjoyed working with her clients. She was part of the Massabesic Seniors in Auburn, N.H., for several years and enjoyed going to lunch regularly with the group. Her favorite spot was the beach. You could find her enjoying the sun on Sebago Lake practically daily.

She is preceded in death by her sister Ramona (Mona) Scandone, her mother Marie Tiberio and stepfather Michael Tiberio. She is survived by her former husband Robert Hemenway and children Dwayne Hemenway with wife Wanida, Denise Hemenway, Debra Stitt (Hemenway) with husband David, Brian Hemenway with wife Monika, and Katherine Shepherd (Hemenway) with husband Greg and her grandchildren Aaron, Ian, Brendan, Tyler, Daniel, and Kyel.

She will be remembered for her laughter and sense of humor and will be missed dearly.

A celebration of life will occur in the spring with details to be determined.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous