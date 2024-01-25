FREEPORT – Lifetime Freeport resident, Bradley Wescott, 89, passed away peacefully in his home Jan. 11, 2024.

Brad was born at the Freeport Hospital and grew up on Pleasant Hill Road. In 1957, he purchased 96 Pleasant Hill Rd., just a few doors from his family home. Except for the two years he was drafted into the Army, he proudly lived on and loved this property for the remainder of his life. Brad recalled his childhood with fond memories of bare feet, farm chores, and fishing at Bibber Brook and the Mill Stream.

One of the main themes of Brad’s life was hard work, being outdoors, and self-sufficiency. He worked at L.L.Bean, lobstered, logged and milled lumber with his father, and worked for Freeport Fuel and Grain. He was most proud of being an electrician at Union Mutual for 31 years. When not at work, he cared for his property and often lent a hand to neighbors. Two of his favorite sayings were “Make do, do without, use it up, wear it out” and “If it’s gonna be, it’s up to me”.

Brad had many passions and pastimes over the years. In his younger years he loved camping, fishing, hunting, ATV’ing, gardening, and keeping livestock. Later in life he set hunting aside and thoroughly enjoyed feeding all the wildlife that arrived in his yard. He was a proud Army veteran. After wife, Mary, developed leukemia he donated blood plasma at the Red Cross for 15 years, donating 223 units.

He was passionate about his family, friends, big hugs, drinking coffee, maintaining his five-acre field to near golf course standards, junking metal, and telling jokes. His humor persisted to the end. When visiting nurses asked “How do you feel?” he’d respond “with my hands”.

Brad married high school sweetheart, Patricia Henderson at the age of 19. Divorcing after 17 years of marriage and three children, it wasn’t long before he met and married Mary Travierso. He lovingly welcomed her three daughters into the blended family, followed by a daughter of their own. Mary passed after 29 years of marriage and many happy adventures together, including traveling the U.S. and Europe together. Several years later Brad reconnected with high school classmate, Anne LeClair, whom he adored and spent his remaining 10 years with.

He was predeceased by brother, Walter Robert Wescott, brother, Reginald Owen Wescott; father, Robert Reginald Wescott, mother, Josephine (Morse) Wescott; wife, Mary (Travierso) Wescott; and grandson, Bradley Alexander Wescott.

He is survived by partner, Anne (Smith) LeClair; brother, Irving Gilbert “Gibby” Wescott, sister-in-law, Deborah Wichenpaw-Wescott, nephew, Jai Paul Wescott; daughter, Catherine Wescott, son-in-law, Drew Starkweather, granddaughters Alicia and Amelia; son, Bradley G. Wescott, Jr., daughter-in-law, Dennise Cole, grandchildren Rebecca, Tryston, and Alex; son, Daniel Wescott, daughter-in-law, Stacey Wescott, grandchildren Savannah, Sierra, Dennis, Katie, Anah, Maxton, and Molly; daughter, Lisa (Travierso) Cheney, son-in-law, Dale Cheney, granddaughter, Lila; daughter, Tina Travierso, grandson Riley; daughter, Adria Travierso, partner, Joshua LaChance, grandchildren Isaac, Gavin, Alex, and Olivia; daughter, Maria Wescott, partner John Scola, grandchildren, Orren and Teagan; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to CHANS Home Health and Hospice for their skilled and caring staff.

Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net. A Celebration of Life is planned for the Spring.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donate to:

The Freeport Elders or the Freeport Community Center. https://freeportelders.com/contact-us https://fcsmaine.org/give/

