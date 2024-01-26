WINDHAM – Jeffrey Lander, 79, passed away on Jan. 24, 2024 of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Jeff was born in Attleboro, Mass. on April 16, 1944. He attended Wilbraham Academy. Summers were spent on Cape Cod working, blue fishing, water skiing and sailing.

Jeff graduated from Union College with a B.S. in psychology and biology. He graduated from Boston University with M.Ed. in counseling. Jeff taught psychology at Worcester Junior College. During his summer break he toured Western Europe on his motorcycle.

Jeff pursued further education at the University of Pittsburg majoring in counseling and special education. Also teaching at the Pace School for learning disabled children. Following that, Jeff moved to Portland where he taught elementary special education for 34 years.

During vacations, Jeff enjoyed many outdoor activities, climbing Mount Katahdin, canoeing the Allagash and St. Johns rivers. Summering with his family at his camp on Moosehead Lake. After selling his camp, he purchased a sail boat and sailed the coast of Maine.

After a week at a “City Slicker” ranch, Jeff started horseback riding at the age of 50. For the next 20 years he enjoyed jumping, polo, team penning, ranch roping and trail riding with his dog, Rowdy. During the winter, Jeff pursued rabbit hunting with his beagles Abby and Zoey.

Most important to Jeff was the love of his family. Jeff was proudest of his two daughters, Jennifer and Heather. They were the lights of his life. Married to his wife Sue for 29 years, they shared many adventures, hiking in the Alps, skiing, sailing and horseback riding.

He is survived by his wife, Sue (Crockett) Lander; his daughters Jennifer Jean Lander of Foxboro, Mass., Heather Rose Lander and her husband Jack Wrigley of Glasgow, Scotland.

A remembrance gathering will be held in late spring in Windham.

In lieu of flowers,

gifts may be made to the

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals (MSSPA) in Windham,

in memory of Jeff Lander.