Durham police are looking for the operator of a truck that crashed at the Sawyer Cemetery on Route 136 in Durham on Friday morning.

The crash, which was not called in for several hours, caused extensive damage to the wall, a gravestone, and a sign, according to an Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

When a deputy arrived at the scene the truck was gone but a person was able to capture a photo and provide it to the deputy.

If you have any information, you can contact Deputy West at (207) 753-2599.

