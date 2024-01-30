A Washington County man accused of murder has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and has been released from jail weeks after a judge declared a mistrial in his case.

Donnell Dana, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering apprehension Monday in Washington County Superior Court. The state agreed to dismiss the murder charge and reduce the hindering charge to a misdemeanor conviction if Dana avoids crime and completes substance use disorder counseling over the next year.

Dana was accused of helping kill Kimberly Neptune in her Pleasant Point apartment in April 2022. Neptune, who was 43, had been stabbed hundreds of times and was found wrapped in a blanket in her apartment on April 21, 2022.

Dana was tried in December for murder but the jury could not reach a verdict after three days of deliberations.

His co-defendant, Kailee Brackett, 39, was convicted of depraved indifference murder. She is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 26. Her attorney, David Bate, said on Tuesday that he plans to appeal her verdict but did not comment on what he plans to ask the judge for in terms of prison time.

Related Washington County woman convicted of murder in brutal 2022 stabbing

Assistant Attorneys General Donald Macomber and Leane Zainea did not respond to messages through a spokesperson asking to discuss how the plea agreement came together. Dana was released from jail Monday on personal recognizance, according to a courthouse clerk.

Advertisement

Dana’s attorney Jeff Silverstein did not respond to messages asking about the plea agreement and the state’s allegations against his client.

The state’s case against Dana relied heavily on witness statements, according to a police affidavit.

According to court records, Dana had told one woman and her parents that he was involved in Neptune’s death and that it was a planned drug robbery. That witness told police that Dana said he beat Neptune’s face with his fists and “he went overboard by accident,” according to a police affidavit.

Dana allegedly told the witness that “police just needed to charge him” and “he didn’t know why he hadn’t been arrested,” the affidavit states. Dana said he was jealous of Neptune and Brackett’s relationship. Dana and Neptune had lived together for a couple of years prior to 2021; Dana and Brackett had a son together.

But in two interviews with police, Dana denied killing Neptune. He told officers that he was on several medications and he couldn’t fully remember where he had been that night “but to his recollection he was at his mom’s the entire night,” the document states.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: