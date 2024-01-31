TURNER — A Route 4 home is under investigation Wednesday by police and Maine Office of Cannabis Policy after Turner fire crews discovered steam instead of smoke and flames.

Turner Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nicholas Merry said crews were called out to 2509 Auburn Road, also Route 4, for reports of smoke. Crews quickly determined the site of the apparent smoke and discovered it was steam, he said.

However, crews made another discovery and reported it to Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies.

Merry said he could not comment further.

Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson confirmed a deputy was on scene and a detective was drafting a warrant to search the home. He said the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy is now involved.

A spokesperson for the Office of Cannabis Policy was not immediately available.

The 2509 Auburn Road home is owned by a Liming Yu of Quincy, Massachusetts according to Town of Turner’s tax assessment database. Liming has been listed as the property’s owner since April 21, 2021.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: