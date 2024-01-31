Brunswick police are asking the public’s help after a series of car burglaries downtown this week.

Police said someone smashed the windows of 10 vehicles and stole valuables late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The vehicles were in the area of Jordan Avenue and Federal Street. Owners noticed the break-ins starting at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police asked residents with surveillance cameras in the area to check them for suspicious activity. Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call police at (207) 725-5521.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: