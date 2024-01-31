Brunswick police are asking the public’s help after a series of car burglaries downtown this week.

Police said someone smashed the windows of 10 vehicles and stole valuables late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The vehicles were in the area of Jordan Avenue and Federal Street. Owners noticed the break-ins starting at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police asked residents with surveillance cameras in the area to check them for suspicious activity. Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call police at (207) 725-5521.

In a separate and unrelated case, police are investigating a series of gunshots fired on Maine Street Sunday night.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
brunswick maine, public safety, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles