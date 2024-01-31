Brunswick police are asking the public’s help after a series of car burglaries downtown this week.
Police said someone smashed the windows of 10 vehicles and stole valuables late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The vehicles were in the area of Jordan Avenue and Federal Street. Owners noticed the break-ins starting at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Police asked residents with surveillance cameras in the area to check them for suspicious activity. Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call police at (207) 725-5521.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.