The Wiscasset School Committee has appointed an interim principal at Wiscasset Middle High School after it fired the former principal for a series of alleged transgressions.

Sarah Hubert, who has served as the school’s assistant principal and athletic director since September, was selected for the interim role out of four applicants. She has 24 years of experience in education in Maine, including two previous stints in Wiscasset as a middle school English and social studies teacher in 2021 and high school assistant principal/athletic director from 2013 to 2015.

“I want to be here in Wiscasset to be a helper because I care about students and our staff and people in this community,” she said.

Hubert has been fulfilling the school’s principal duties since October, when former Principal Gina Stevens was placed on leave and subsequently fired for improperly authorizing the installation of a hidden camera in an attempt to catch a food pantry thief, removing a student against policy, mistreating students and staff, and failing to communicate with Superintendent Kim Andersson, according to the School Committee.

“Sarah has done an excellent job leading our staff and students with her calm and steady demeanor and unwavering commitment to student and staff well-being,” Andersson said. “Sarah is a great asset to our leadership team.”

The removal of Stevens upset some students who organized a protest and rallied at School Committee meetings calling for her reinstatement, while a group of about 150 Stevens supporters, including some middle/high school staff, signed a petition of no confidence in Andersson.

Hubert said she has remained neutral during the tumult and welcomes students and parents to reach out to her with concerns.

“I’ll listen to anyone,” she said. “I’m always willing to have a conversation.”

She said her focus now is on making the school, which has 238 students, the best learning environment possible. The school’s graduation rate last year was 75%, below the 2022 state average of 86%.

“A priority for me is for students to graduate or have a clear plan,” she said. “I’m good at coming up with solutions that are unique to individual situations.”

She said she wants to increase opportunities for students outside the classroom through things like after-school clubs, athletics and outdoor programs. The school was recently awarded a grant through LincolnHealth to start a club where students are building a computer server. It also secured funding for equipment for the volleyball club and applied for a Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative Grant for outdoor learning programs and career exploration.

“The focus is what’s going to best for students,” she said.

Hubert lives in Pittston, where she grew up, and attended Gardiner Area High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and master’s degrees in education from the University of Maine at Farmington and Husson University in Bangor.

She said she plans to apply for the permanent principal position and wants to stay in Wiscasset long-term.

“When there’s consistency there’s more trust, more respect,” she said. “We’re going to work through things and figure things out and make it better.”

