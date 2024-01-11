A group of Wiscasset school staff members, parents, alumni and community members this week submitted a petition of no confidence in school Superintendent Kim Andersson following the firing of a popular principal.

A total of 159 people signed the symbolic petition, which was delivered to the School Committee. Last month, the committee fired Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Gina Stevens based on Andersson’s recommendation after the superintendent said Stevens authorized the installation of a hidden camera without approval in an attempt to catch a food pantry thief and mistreated students and staff, among other alleged transgressions.

“Andersson fails to meet the threshold of transparency, communication and collaboration demanded of a school superintendent,” the petition states. “She has created a culture of uncertainty and one in which staff fear retaliation.”

Five of 63 middle/high school staff members signed the petition but didn’t identify themselves “for fear of retribution.” Middle/high school teacher Shari Templeton started the petition and accused Andersson of micromanagement and playing favorites with staff, among other claims.

Andersson declined to comment on the accusations in the petition but said in a statement, “I will continue to direct my energy and focus on the positive, student-centered initiatives that are moving our district forward.”

School Committee Chairperson Jason Putnam said the superintendent has the full backing of the committee.

“The school is no place for a toxic culture war,” Putnam said in a statement. “The Wiscasset School Committee alone has the ability to dismiss a superintendent and we have no plans to consider that now. We completely support Superintendent Andersson.”

Templeton said the petition shows a “significant number” of those in the school community don’t have faith in Andersson.

Andersson and Stevens started their respective positions in July.

“This academic year was off to a particularly strong start due in no small part to the leadership at (Wiscasset Middle High School),” the petition reads. “Gina Stevens ushered in a tremendous boost in morale among staff and students because of her steady, non-judgmental hand and consistent, fair treatment of all.”

In October, Stevens informed Andersson a teacher allowed students to use the room where the hidden camera was installed to change clothes, against the principal’s directives. Andersson said that the first she learned of the hidden camera and that she was horrified over the potential legal implications. A subsequent investigation by Drummond Woodsum, the school department’s legal counsel, found the principal never directly informed the superintendent of the hidden camera. The investigation expanded to Stevens’ full tenure as principal and the law firm claimed Stevens also improperly removed a student who allegedly had been making threats, failed to communicate a teaching vacancy and mistreated students and staff, which combined with the became the basis for Andersson’s recommendation to fire Stevens.

Stevens has denied any wrongdoing. She can appeal the committee’s decision to fire her. She did not respond to messages this week asking if she plans to do so.

A group of 25 middle/high school staff members wrote a public letter in support of Stevens, while 17 students walked out of class the week of Thanksgiving and held a protest at the school administration building in support of the principal.

