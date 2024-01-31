WINDHAM – Richard Clifford Morrell (Dick, Dickie, Mr. Muffler), 89, member of Masonic Presumpscot Lodge #70, died of a brief illness on Jan. 26, 2024, surrounded by family in Naples, Fla. He began his life at Foster’s Corner Rotary in Windham, Maine, where he continued to live within a mile radius of his childhood home. Ending on “The Hill” of Windham Center Road. He was predeceased by parents, Clifford Morrell and Fannie Plummer, and his siblings Albert, Billy, Ann, and Louise Knapp.

﻿At 14, Dick bought his first vehicle, which began his passion for fixing, selling and trading cars. After graduating from Windham High School, he entered the Naval Reserves and worked at a Chevy dealership in South Portland. He then started a chain of auto part stores in Gray, Cornish and Fryeburg along with his lifelong friend and business partner, Jerry Seavey. In 1977, Dick started and built Lifetime Muffler and Brake in Windham, which is still in operation today. Dick and Jerry had racing in their blood. Drag racing and the legendary Playboy Racing team lead to many checkered flag wins in the northeast. His favorite pastime was following his grandson Brett throughout his career with NASCAR and meeting many drivers in “the pit.”

﻿Dickie, with his fast “55 red Chevy” and slick “flattop” scored him the “hottest chick” in high school, Janice Page. They were married 68 years, raising their three children, their son Dale (wife, Janet Sylvester), and daughters Joleen Varney (partner, Dave Tirado), and Shelley Worthing (husband, Gary Worthing). Their family extended to four grandchildren, Darcy Flaherty, Brett Morrell (wife, Jennifer), Kyle Morrell (wife, Ashley), and Tatiana Morrell; and six great grandchildren, Gabriella and Brenna Morrell, Coleman, Carleigh and Lucas Flaherty, and Elianna Morrell, with one more expected this year. He showed his love for his grandchildren by exemplifying his strong work ethic.

﻿You may have found yourself at Dickie’s for a “fix!” His mind and well worn hands were always up for the challenge. A drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other was always part of the solution. The door at Dick and Jannie’s was always open with their family and large circle of friends for laughs and a good time. It’s where everyone wanted to be. No one made him laugh harder than his sidekick and dear friend, Steph Keenan and wife Kelly.

﻿A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous