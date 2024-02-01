TURNER — Authorities seized roughly 2,500 marijuana plants at a local home Wednesday.

A 911 caller late Wednesday morning reported smoke coming from the eaves of a garage at 2509 Auburn Road.

When an Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered that what had appeared to be smoke was actually steam generated by a large number of marijuana plants growing inside the home, according to a sheriff’s Facebook posting Thursday.

“It was initially estimated that there were approximately 500 marijuana plants as well as items related to the growing of marijuana including grow lights, chemical fertilizers, dehumidifiers, and propane heaters were seen,” according to the posting.

Maine Office of Cannabis Policy was contacted and an investigator responded to the scene, the post said.

“It was determined that they had no records of any license being issued for 2509 Auburn Road or any license issued to the homeowner, who is from Massachusetts,” according to the posting.

Authorities secured and executed a search warrant for the property.

Sheriff’s deputies seized roughly 2,500 plants, but have made no arrests, according to the posting.

An investigation is ongoing.

“It is not immediately known if this residence is related to other illegal marijuana grows that have recently been searched in Lincoln, Kennebec and Somerset counties,” the post said.

