ELLSWORTH — A Portland man was sentenced to 48 years in state prison Thursday for intentionally driving over his girlfriend at Acadia National Park almost two years ago.

Raymond Lester, 37, was convicted of murder in November for killing Nicole Mokeme in June 2022. Police found Mokeme dead on a walking trail the morning of June 19, 2022. It was obvious she had been hit by a car.

Mokeme’s family said Thursday that Lester had betrayed their trust and deprived them of a daughter, sister, mother and friend. Mokeme was a “pillar” in her community, they said, overseeing several groups and events focused on supporting Maine’s Black community and connecting with the earth. That included the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat in Bowdoin, which hosted weekend getaways for young teens of color and later expanded to a farm and retreat in Bowdoin.

“We didn’t just lose a person,” Mokeme’s brother Victor Davis said in court Thursday. “We lost an entity. We lost a light in this world.”

Mokeme’s parents, siblings, friends and children filled the front row of the Ellsworth courtroom Thursday. One by one, they approached a podium where they kept Mokeme’s pictures and asked Superior Justice Robert Murray for the most severe sentence possible.

“For someone to do this is really hurtful,” said Delaney Tucker, Mokeme’s young daughter. “I shouldn’t have to be in here, fighting for my mom’s justice, at 13. No 11-year-old girl should have to lose her mother to murder.”

Tucker and her half-sister Dahliya, whose father was Mokeme’s ex-husband, said Mokeme was more than a motherly figure — she was their best friend and fiercest advocate.

Mokeme loved to play dress up and do photo shoots, Dahliya Tucker said. Mokeme would spend hours helping her with her hair, “with no complaints, but rather compliments.”

“The defendant has taken a lot from me,” Dahliya Tucker said. “But he’s also given me a lot. He’s given me reoccurring nightmares. He’s given me distrust for men. He’s given me crippling anxiety.”

Lester and Mokeme were at the Schoodic Institute in Acadia for a Black Excellence retreat she had helped organize that summer. When Mokeme’s body was found early on June 18, 2022, Lester, who police identified almost immediately as their suspect, was nowhere to be found. He was arrested nearly a month later in Cancun. Police never recovered the car he left in, which they believe he used to kill Mokeme.

During his nearly week-long trial, Lester offered no witnesses or specific responses to the state’s allegations. His attorneys focused more on what they said were shortcomings in the investigation against Lester.

Lester declined to address the court Thursday. He sat in front of the podium where Mokeme’s family addressed the court, staring ahead. Lester never moved, but his eyes welled with tears as Mokeme’s mother read a letter Mokeme wrote about a year before her death, in which Mokeme said she was planning to break up with Lester after he flipped a table in front of her in a fit of jealousy.

“Nicole sacrificed everything to help others,” said her mother, Stephanie Kornegay. “Nicole believed her sole purpose was to heal others, and she believed there was good in everyone. She saw darkness in Lester and thought she could heal it. … I only wish my daughter Nicole would see the same as I see.”

While prosecutors argued Mokeme’s death was premeditated, pointing to earlier incidents of domestic violence against Mokeme, his attorney William Ashe said Lester was under the influence and struggling with his mental health when Mokeme died.

“This is not a cold-blooded, premeditated killer,” said Ashe. “This is a person who struggled with substance use disorder and mental health.”

Ashe said after the hearing that Lester plans to appeal the verdict.

