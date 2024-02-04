FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

3. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. “Resurrection Walk,” by Michael Connelly (Little Brown)

5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

6. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

7. “None of This is True,” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

8. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

9. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

10. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

Paperback

1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

2. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. “Chain Gang All Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei Brenyah (Pantheon Books)

5. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Penguin)

6. “Court of Frost and Starlight,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. “Slow Horses,” by Mick Herron (Soho)

8. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult (Random House)

9. “The Maid,” by Nita Prose (Random House)

10. “West with Giraffes,” by Lynda Rutledge (Lake Union Publishing)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

2. “That’s What She Said,” by Kimothy Joy (Harper)

3. “The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Oath and Honor,” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown, and Company)

5. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

6. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “5 Ingredients Mediterranean,” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron Books)

8. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)

9. “Hidden Potential,” by Adam Grant (Viking)

10. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

Paperback

1. “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown (Penguin Books)

2. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial)

3. “Broken Open,” by Elizabeth Lesser (Villard Books)

4. “Starry Messenger,” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt Paperbacks)

5. “The Power of Now,” by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library)

6. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)

10. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

