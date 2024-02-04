PORTLAND – Erika Elkins, 74, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Portland. Born Nov. 15, 1949, in Watertown, N.Y., the daughter of the late Walter Elkins and the late Ilse (Plank) Elkins.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. To view a full obituary or to leave Erika’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

