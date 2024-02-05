The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of shootings that have targeted homes in Lebanon and Acton.

No injuries have been reported, but investigators believe the gunfire was directed toward specific homes, according to Sheriff William King.

Shots were fired at a home on Richardson Drive in Lebanon on Jan. 4, Jan. 28 and Feb. 2. Then shots were fired at a home on Sanborn Road in Acton on Feb. 3, King said.

Lebanon and Acton are neighboring towns in southern York County along the New Hampshire border. The roads where the shootings were reported are about 16 miles apart.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kyle Kassa at kakassa@yorkcountymaine.gov or by calling the Sanford Regional Communications Center at 207-324-3644, option 1. Requests to provide information anonymously will be honored, King said.

