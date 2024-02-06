Two suspects are in custody following an alleged drive-by shooting that took place on Bald Hill Road in Wells late Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam said the suspects were quickly apprehended following the report of a shooting at around 11:55 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and police have yet to identify the suspects.

“We believe this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public,” Putnam said. “With the help from our law enforcement partners, we were able to quickly place two suspects into custody as we continue our investigation.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office has also been investigating a series of shootings that have targeted homes in Lebanon and Acton. No injuries have been reported, but investigators believe the gunfire was directed toward specific homes, according to Sheriff William King.

