AUBURN — A Poland man admitted Tuesday to the 2022 killing of his brother, but was found not criminally responsible by reason of insanity by the judge after prosecutors and the defendant agreed that the evidence would support that finding.

Justin Butterfield, 35, appeared in Androscoggin County Superior Court, wearing a medical mask and escorted by county deputies.

Sarah Miller, director of the State Forensic Service, testified Tuesday that, after conducting mental examinations, Butterfield was competent to plead guilty to the charge of intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder, but that he had been suffering the symptoms of a delusional disorder and schizophrenia on Thanksgiving Day when he mutilated his brother’s body, believing it to be a “Terminator,” intending to do harm.

Butterfield will be committed into the custody of the commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

He apologized to his family, who also spoke Tuesday in the courtroom.

Butterfield said his brother, 38-year-old Gabriel Damour, had been his best friend and that his murder “shouldn’t have happened.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: