PARIS — On Wednesday, hours before the Oxford County Commission was scheduled to meet to finalize wording on a complaint they intend to send to Gov. Janet Mills requesting his removal, Sheriff Christopher Wainwright issued a statement welcoming the scrutiny.

According to the statement, he said “As a matter of public record, I have acknowledged the mistakes that I have made while in office and apologized for same as appropriate. But let me be clear, there is nothing about my conduct in office, personally or professionally, that merits my removal. I remain eager to engage the process of review with a neutral arbitrator of fact and law — the governor.”

He said he is aware commissioners intend to “publish their complaint against me today, together with the reports they purport to rely on. At each turn, I and others have requested to see this information, but the board has secreted the information from disclosure or scrutiny.”

On Jan. 16, the three-man commission voted unanimously to send a complaint to the governor detailing specific examples of Wainwright’s past actions, including disposal of dozens of firearms from the department’s evidence room without the knowledge of county officials and outside the financial scrutiny of those officials, and to request that Mills remove him from office.

In addition to the firearms sales, commissioners are basing their request on Wainwright’s decision to allow two school resource officers to carry guns in schools last year even though their certification as law enforcement officers had expired.

The third situation noted in the commissioners’ decision to seek Wainwright’s removal is tied to commissioners’ investigation in November that Wainwright asked one of his deputies to go easy on a woman who had received a traffic citation.

Commissioners base their decision to ask for Wainwright’s removal on the belief that, according to the motion made requesting his removal, he “failed to faithfully and efficiently perform the duties of his office and improperly exercised and acted outside of his legal authority.”

When they met last week and revealed they planned to seek the sheriff’s removal, commissioners noted that investigations into Wainwright’s actions have been disruptive to the sheriff’s office, have impacted morale, resulted in staff turnover and cost Oxford County taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars that could have been used for projects important to residents.

The commission has no authority to suspend or fire Wainwright, who has been with the Oxford County department for more than 30 years and was first elected sheriff in 2018. Maine statute dictates that only the governor has that power.

If a sheriff is removed, the governor appoints an interim one to serve until the next scheduled election.

In his morning statement, Wainwright said that, “perhaps in time, my personal reputation will recover from the commissioners’ reliance on rumor and innuendo; however, as an elected public figure, with nothing to hide, that my personal reputation remains secondary to my professional commitment to the integrity of the office of sheriff and preservation of the dignity of that office, in Oxford County, and beyond.”

He pledged to continue to carry out his duties and obligations of the office, to employees of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, “the electorate, and others in a dignified and professional manner, by not publicly commenting on shameful mischaracterizations of my time in office outside the process to be determined by the governor.”

Last year, the police union had urged commissioners to begin the process to remove the sheriff, saying the department has been in turmoil for five years due to “poor management and the lack of leadership.”

Last week, a small group of patrol deputies issued a statement in support of Wainwright, saying they did not support the union’s position and stand behind the sheriff as their elected leader.

The commission is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m., and then meet in executive session to confer with attorney Amy Dieterich on this matter.

