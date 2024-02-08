The Brunswick Area Interfaith Council will host an interfaith service at 4 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Pilgrim House at First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. The service is in response to the conflict in the Middle East, as the council, comprised of faith leaders from a variety of backgrounds, feels “a need to speak out and strive together for an end to suffering,” according to a prepared release.

“As faith leaders from a variety of backgrounds, we feel a need to speak out and strive together for an end to suffering,” BAIC wrote in the release. “If your heart is breaking (as ours are), if you find yourself bereft of hope or isolated, please consider joining us as we come together in solidarity with one another and with all who are suffering.”

The one-hour service will include readings, prayers, wisdom and music from various traditions, followed by a time of fellowship with Middle Eastern snacks. Snow date is Feb. 29. Registration is free but required for security purposes. Visit rb.gy/f967ip to register.

The Brunswick Area Interfaith Council is a non-sectarian, not-for-profit agency committed to fostering understanding, respect and cooperation among diverse faith traditions in the Brunswick area. Through collaborative efforts, BAIC promotes the religious life and spiritual, moral and social welfare of the larger Brunswick area community.

