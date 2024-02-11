LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Wesley Arthur Freese, 81, of Laughlin, Nev., passed away on Aug. 8, 2023.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1942, in Manchester, N.H., to the late Dexter and Florence Freese.

Wesley, also known as “Wes”, is survived by his son, Richard and wife Amy, granddaughters Emme and Abby of South Portland; daughter-in-law, Nora, grandchildren Colton and Lilah of Saco; a son, Wesley Jr. and wife Luzmilla of Seattle, Wash.; a brother, Robert of Indianapolis, Ind. and sister, Sally Lawrence of Portland.

Wesley was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Freese; and his son, Stephen Freese.

Wes graduated from Deering High School in 1960, where he enjoyed his time in the drum and bugle corps. Upon graduation he served his country as a member of the Air National Guard. Wes started working for S.D. Warren in 1962, retiring from there in 2000 as an E & I Journeyman A. Wes and Peg also owned Pine Point Market, in Scarborough in the 1980s.

Wes married Margaret “Peg” Turner in September of 1964, having three sons together: Wesley Jr, Richard and Stephen. They put their roots originally in Westbrook, quickly moving to Scarborough where they lived for 20 years, then to Mercer for another 20 years and eventually happily retiring to Laughlin, Nev. Wes and Peg treasured their dear friends here in Maine as well as in Nevada.

Wes’ passions were music, traveling, ham radio, gardening, and he loved his cats. He truly enjoyed all aspects of rock and roll music, whether it be on the radio, or computer, and he especially loved seeing music performed live.

Per Wes’ request, there will be no services held.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous