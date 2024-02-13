FRANKFORT – Janice Tisdale, 75, of Frankfort, Maine, passed away Feb.4, 2024, at Frankfort Assisted Living. Janice was born on Dec. 29, 1948 in Portland, the daughter of Gilbert and Vivian (Phillips).

She grew up in Portland, graduating from Deering High School and continued her education at Bates College. Janice received her masters degree in library sciences and worked for many years as a Librarian. She was a member of Christ Church in Portland, loved to going hiking, and often went hiking with her parents. Janice also loved to read and loved her cat.

A spring time graveside services will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared at Ripostafh.com.

