Two Alfred residents have been charged with drug trafficking after police found more than $35,000 worth of drugs and guns in their home.

Robert Court, 44, and Jennifer Chick, 40, were each charged with three counts of Class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, according to a statement by York County Sheriff William King Jr. Wednesday morning. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

York deputies and agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency first searched the home on Jordan Springs Road on Jan. 12, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone and guns.

On Feb. 13, police returned to serve arrest warrants on Court and Chick in connection with the evidence seized during their initial source. But when they arrived, they found more evidence of drug trafficking, King said. Another search of the home turned up more drugs and guns.

In total, agents seized over 125 grams of fentanyl and 54 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and other drugs, as well as five guns and $875 in suspected drug proceeds, according to King.

Court and Chick are both being held at the York County Jail on $60,000 bail.

