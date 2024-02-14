Comedy

Friday 2/16

Brendan Eyre: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 2/17

Made Made Local Showcase: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Monday 2/19

Hopped Up Laughs Standup Comedy: 7:30 p.m., Brickyard Hollow Brewing, 149 Main St., Brunswick. Free. eventbrite.com/e/809904424937

Friday 2/23

Eric D’Alessandro: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Hey Party People: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 2/25

“A Walk in the Woods”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 3/2

Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 3/16

“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 2/16-Sunday 3/3

2024 Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 2/18

“32 Sounds” (2022): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Wednesday 2/21

“The Princess and the Frog”: Parents Watch and Work series, 2 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“The Sweet East” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“Witness for the Prosecution” (1957): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 2/22

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Cinema Studies student showcase: 7:30 p.m., Mills Hall, Room M129, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoin.campusgroups.com/events

Friday 2/23

“I Know a Man” (2016): 12:15 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. 10-plus. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Hundreds of Beavers” (2022): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 2/16

Mike Stackhouse: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Gruppo Antudo; El Malo: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Heather Lynn; Sweet Petunia; Grace Guggenheim: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

WPOR Wicked Winter Jam: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sans Souci, Jerry Garcia tribute band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Shrek Rave”: Shrek-themed rave, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $17-$27 advance, $32 at door. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Saturday 2/17

Three Point Jazz: PML Concert Series, 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall/North Yarmouth Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. princememorial.org

Zlata Chochieva: 3 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $48, $20 students. portlandovations.org

The Collins Duo: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Dead Gowns; No Fun Haus; Little Oso: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $17 advance, $20 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Louisa Stancioff; Molly Parden; Eliza Edens: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Stone Temple Pilots and Alice in Chains tribute bands: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 2/18

Portland String Quartet: 2 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance, Sam L. Cohen Community Hall, 1342 Congress St., Portland. $30, free under 21. portlandstringquartet.com

Monday 2/19

Ghoul; Necrot: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 2/20

Trombone Shorty; Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $42.50 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 2/21

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Primal Soup: Phish tribute band, 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $9 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 2/22

Matt Pond; Alexa Rose: 7 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $14.25 advance, $17.10 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Mike Maurice: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Bandwich; Midnight Breakfast: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sadurn; Windier; Night Hawk: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

Friday 2/23 & Saturday 2/24

An Evening of Fleetwood Mac Music: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Saturday 2/17

“Messes”: Part performance, part workshop, 2 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $8 children, $17 at door, $10 children. space538.org

“Playfight”: Wrestling dance theater performance, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org

Tracy McMullen; Ayan Imai-Hall: Music and tap dancing, 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Through 2/25

“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org

Through 3/2

“Upta the Willi-Wacks”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 3/3

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

