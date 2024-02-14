Comedy
Friday 2/16
Brendan Eyre: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Saturday 2/17
Made Made Local Showcase: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Monday 2/19
Hopped Up Laughs Standup Comedy: 7:30 p.m., Brickyard Hollow Brewing, 149 Main St., Brunswick. Free. eventbrite.com/e/809904424937
Friday 2/23
Eric D’Alessandro: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Hey Party People: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 2/25
“A Walk in the Woods”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 3/2
Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 3/16
“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 4/6
“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 2/16-Sunday 3/3
2024 Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 2/18
“32 Sounds” (2022): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Wednesday 2/21
“The Princess and the Frog”: Parents Watch and Work series, 2 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“The Sweet East” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
“Witness for the Prosecution” (1957): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Thursday 2/22
“Five Nights at Freddy’s” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org
Cinema Studies student showcase: 7:30 p.m., Mills Hall, Room M129, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoin.campusgroups.com/events
Friday 2/23
“I Know a Man” (2016): 12:15 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. 10-plus. scarboroughlibrary.org
“Hundreds of Beavers” (2022): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 2/16
Mike Stackhouse: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Gruppo Antudo; El Malo: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org
Heather Lynn; Sweet Petunia; Grace Guggenheim: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
WPOR Wicked Winter Jam: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Sans Souci, Jerry Garcia tribute band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
“Shrek Rave”: Shrek-themed rave, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $17-$27 advance, $32 at door. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Saturday 2/17
Three Point Jazz: PML Concert Series, 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall/North Yarmouth Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. princememorial.org
Zlata Chochieva: 3 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $48, $20 students. portlandovations.org
The Collins Duo: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Dead Gowns; No Fun Haus; Little Oso: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $17 advance, $20 at door. oxbowbeer.com
Louisa Stancioff; Molly Parden; Eliza Edens: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Stone Temple Pilots and Alice in Chains tribute bands: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 2/18
Portland String Quartet: 2 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance, Sam L. Cohen Community Hall, 1342 Congress St., Portland. $30, free under 21. portlandstringquartet.com
Monday 2/19
Ghoul; Necrot: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Tuesday 2/20
Trombone Shorty; Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $42.50 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Wednesday 2/21
Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Primal Soup: Phish tribute band, 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $9 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 2/22
Matt Pond; Alexa Rose: 7 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $14.25 advance, $17.10 at door. oxbowbeer.com
Mike Maurice: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Bandwich; Midnight Breakfast: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sadurn; Windier; Night Hawk: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org
Friday 2/23 & Saturday 2/24
An Evening of Fleetwood Mac Music: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Saturday 2/17
“Messes”: Part performance, part workshop, 2 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $8 children, $17 at door, $10 children. space538.org
“Playfight”: Wrestling dance theater performance, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org
Tracy McMullen; Ayan Imai-Hall: Music and tap dancing, 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Through 2/25
“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org
Through 3/2
“Upta the Willi-Wacks”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 3/3
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
