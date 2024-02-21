A Bath man who served prison time for secretly recording women inside their residences in and around the Bowdoin College campus has been arrested again.

Stephen McIntire, 63, was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Centre and Washington streets on warrants charging him with criminal trespassing and two counts of violation of privacy, according to police.

Police Chief Andrew Booth said McIntire was under investigation for “incidents at the Hyde School and a private residence in Bath earlier this month.”

“This investigation is still ongoing and no further information can be provided at this time,” Booth said.

The Hyde School is a college preparatory school for students in grades 9-12.

In 2016, McIntire was sentenced to four years in prison for secretly recording women inside their residences around the Bowdoin College campus. He was arrested in 2015 after police said he broke into a Bath woman’s home and exposed himself, though charges in that case were dropped. In 2014, he was arrested after police said he peered into dormitory windows at the Hyde School; he was later convicted of trespassing and violation of privacy in that case. His criminal history also includes a 1997 conviction for sexual assault, according to the Sun Journal.

McIntire was taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset pending an arraignment.

