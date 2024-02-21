KINGSTON, Pa. – On Jan. 17, 2024, at the age of 67, Charles Edward Greenfield Jr., most recently of Kingston Pa., passed away peacefully at home.

Charles was the youngest child and only son of the late Charles Edward Greenfield Sr. (2021) and Dolores Marie Kane (2020) of West Wyoming.

“Charlie,” “Chaz,” or “Chuck,” as he was known to his family and friends, graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School in 1974, served his country in both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Army National Guard, and retired after a full career as a U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his two beloved sisters, Carol Elia (2021) and Terry Schiowitz (2022).

Charles is survived by former wife, Darlene Greenfield; stepchildren Tammy and Todd (Erin) Zsiga; step-grandchildren Wyatt Zsiga, Camden Zsiga, Owen Zsiga, Tyler Lerman, and Joshua Hodgdon; brother-in-law, Mark Schiowitz; nephews Colin Conrad (Sara), Cory Conrad (Kimia), and Joshua Schiowitz; step-nephews Jimmy and Larry Elia; and great-nephew, Jonas Conrad.

Charles deeply loved his family and will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, and warm smile. He will be interred with his parents and sister, Terry, at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Memorial contributions can be made to the

Coast Guard Foundation or a Veteran’s charity

of your choice.