After the fall of China to the Communists in 1949, the Republican Party blamed the Democratic Truman administration of losing China.

I wonder how history will judge the Republican Party if Ukraine falls to Russia because of a lack of military aid, as legislation providing Ukraine help is obstructed in the house.

Donald Trump and Mike Johnson — the men who lost Ukraine.

Peter Chace

Kennebunk

