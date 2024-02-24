I wanted to voice strong support to the town councils of Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth for their forward-thinking decision to remove Sawyer Street and restore an area of the Spurwink Marsh.

In the face of more frequent inundation because of rising sea levels and more intense/frequent storms, considering adaptation, relocation, protection, or potentially removal of at-risk infrastructure is something Maine’s coastal communities will have to grapple with. In the case of Sawyer Street, removal and restoration makes the most sense from an economic and environmental standpoint. Kudos to both towns for taking this important step for both communities.

Peter Slovinsky

Scarborough

