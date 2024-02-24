I wanted to voice strong support to the town councils of Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth for their forward-thinking decision to remove Sawyer Street and restore an area of the Spurwink Marsh.
In the face of more frequent inundation because of rising sea levels and more intense/frequent storms, considering adaptation, relocation, protection, or potentially removal of at-risk infrastructure is something Maine’s coastal communities will have to grapple with. In the case of Sawyer Street, removal and restoration makes the most sense from an economic and environmental standpoint. Kudos to both towns for taking this important step for both communities.
Peter Slovinsky
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.