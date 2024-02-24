I recently read a piece in the Portland Press Herald about increasing awareness and urging Mainers to claim tax credits for which they are eligible. The article touched on the Child Tax Credit, which was expanded during the pandemic and now has the potential to provide support to more children once again. With H.R. 7024, recently passed in the House and now approaching the Senate, still on the line, Maine voters should not only know their eligibility for tax credits from previous years, they should look toward a far more impactful goal — real change at the federal level.

The economic turmoil of the past two years has hit children, one of our most vulnerable populations, most significantly.

My thanks to U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree for voting to pass this essential bill in the House. Though the bill is imperfect, I urge our senators to do the same. Passing H.R. 7024 in the Senate is an opportunity for Sens. Collins and King to advocate for their constituents and expand the Child Tax Credit for children living in Maine and beyond.

Natalie Jones

Stockton Springs

