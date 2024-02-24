So, 1.4 million Palestinians huddle against the Egyptian border as Israel incessantly bombs Gaza.

Today, Feb. 15, I read in news reports that Netanyahu has pulled out of cease-fire talks in Egypt. Over 28,000 people have already been killed in Gaza. This is not an eye for an eye but one eye for many and increasing individual bodies. And where are our political leaders in the United States calling for a cease-fire?

If I have written once to Sen. Angus King, our Independent voice, I have written many times about this war only to get political talking points quickly returned to me in my inbox, so blandly couched as a difficult and complex situation. We need some clear truth-to-power speaking from our representatives in Congress. Please show some courage.

Nicole d’Entremont

Peaks Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: