I’m accelerating my support of the Advanced Clean Cars II program. Thirteen other states have already sped past us by starting this initiative.

Let’s make sure we, too, join the parade of zero-emission trucks and cars. Fans will be waving their flags!

Mariana Tupper
Falmouth

letter to the editor
