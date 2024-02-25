OK, here is the deal: I would rather read a story about how our state helped to subsidize affordable rent for good, hard-working Mainers, who are forced to leave the state because they can’t afford to live here, than to read about the governor’s plan to pay for two years of rent for asylum seekers.
I guess Gov. Mills never went to a history class that taught how immigrants legally came to America and worked hard to send for their families.
Now our governor wants to spend thousands of dollars on this issue. And, remember, it’s not just for rent but also to provide EBT cards, medical vouchers, etc.
We just came through a recession and COVID-19. Where is the money coming from?
Daniel Rickoff
Portland
