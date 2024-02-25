News reports say that many people are jumping on board to give “new Mainers” (immigrants) a better life: free housing for two years, free furnishings, etc. Free health care? Free EBT card? They may be seeking a better life, but so are hundreds of Maine residents who are living on the streets.

It seems like Americans are now their own kind of refugee, seeking help. People are talking about this, but no one dares say anything because they may be labeled a racist.

There are a lot of local people who could use two years of free rent to help them get back on their feet. Consider the story of Brunswick veteran Russell Williams, who was found dead Nov. 23, 2019, in a sleeping bag by the railroad tracks. I’m sure he could have used free housing for two years and all the set-ups for a brand new apartment. Instead, he was given a voucher for rent and 60 days to find an apartment. My guess is that voucher wasn’t for $1,300 or $1,500 a month, which is the going rate for an apartment in Brunswick. And it wouldn’t be furnished for free. $1,300 to $1,500 a month is not affordable housing.

There are hundreds of Maine citizens living in poverty and seeking housing who are not getting two years of free housing.

I guess Williams should have gone down to the Mexican border, crossed over and come back into the U.S. illegally to get everything for free. A sad situation.

David Jones

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: