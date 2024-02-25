Books/Authors

Tuesday 3/5

Crime writers panel: Joseph Souza, Brenda Buchanan and Richard Cass, 6 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Summer J. Hart artist and poetry reading: “Out in May Back in October” beadwork tapestry and poetry reading from “Boomhouse,” 6 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Free, registration encouraged. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Penny Guisinger author talk: “Shift: A Memoir,” 6:15 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Jason Read author talk: “The Double Shift: Spinoza and Marx on the Politics of Work,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Friday 3/8

Jerry Farnham author talk: “Red At Night,” noon, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays. Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Bulletin Board

Saturday 3/2

North Yarmouth Republican caucus: 9 a.m., Westcustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway. mainegop.com

Through 4/3

Free Tax Filing with AARP: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Register at 518-8579. portlandlibrary.com

Ongoing

Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m., Saturdays. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Bath ReStore: 1 Chandler Drive. 504-9340. habitat7rivers.org

Bellows Supportive Screaming Group: 7 p.m., second Friday, East End Beach, Portland; fourth Friday, Kettle Cove, Cape Elizabeth. renewcounselingme@gmail.com

Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine

Bridge: 1 p.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Cafe en Français French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Career Center Services: 1-4 p.m., first and third Mondays, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email askSPL@scarboroughlibrary.org. scarboroughlibrary.org

Chess Club: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Curtis Library Chess Club. All ages; children under age 8 must be accompanied by adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9 a.m., second Saturday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland. Email portlandme@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: 7 p.m., first Monday, nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over. St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386, allsaintsmaine.com

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m., Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com.

Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org

Down East Ship Model Guild: 1 p.m., second Thursday, American Legion Post 21, 200 Congress St., Bath. 751-2453, groups.io/g/DESMG

Figure drawing: 7 p.m., last Sunday, Hustle and Flow, 155 Brackett St., Portland. 18-plus. hustleflowstudio.com

Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallett Drive. mainepost83@gmail.com

Hair Cuts with Margarita: 9 a.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. $10, proceeds go to the center. Appointments required. peopleplusmaine.org

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Loosen Up exercise classes: 9 a.m., Mondays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Mah-Jongg: 9 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. 221-0047. restoreportlandmaine.org

Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: Coffee, snacks and games, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Fridays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. Free, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Sketcher Group: 10 a.m. to noon, second Friday; sometimes fourth Friday. Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. scarboroughlibrary.org

Stump Trivia: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough; and 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 125 Western Ave., Portland. sporcle.com/events

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m., Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row. peaceworksbrunswickme.org

Crafting

Ongoing

A Common Yarn: Textile craftsmanship group, 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Email lnorman@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Contact lclark@bates.edu.

Craft Meetup: 4:30-6 p.m., Mondays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com

Fiber Arts Club: 10 a.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Email ljnorvell@scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 5. scarboroughlibrary.org

Health

Ongoing

Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 11 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 9 p.m., Tuesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact 800-620-6036, info@healthylivingforme.org or healthylivingforme.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m., second Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Wednesday 3/6

Art For Tots, Artist Spotlight, Kifah Abdulla: 9:45 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free with admission. kitetails.org

Make Your Own Star Projector: 2-3 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Map Making with Artist Molly Maps: 2:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Ongoing

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m., Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Creative Movement with Portland School of Ballet: Intro to ballet for ages 4-6, 10:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 11 a.m., Fridays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.

Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.

Play Me a Story: Theater performances and workshops for ages 4-10, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. portlandstage.org

Storytime for Children: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime with Miss Robyn: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Teen Video Games: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Libraries

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Cundy’s Harbor Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, to 7 p.m. Thursdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. cundysharbor.me

Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, to 6 p.m. Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Curbside pickup available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com

Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Patten Free Library, Bath: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 33 Summer St., Bath. Homebound Delivery Service to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. 443-5141, ext. 23. patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service

Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road. scarboroughlibrary.org

South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. southportlandlibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Topsham Public Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Meals

Friday 3/1

Lenten haddock chowder takeout: 5 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. $10. Curbside pickup. 725-2624

Through 3/22

Lenten baked haddock dinner: 5 p.m., Fridays, Knights of Columbus Council 8144, St. Maximum Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. $12, $5 under 12, $30 families. 883-0334

Ongoing

Brunswick Meals on Wheels: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. For more services, call 729-0757. peopleplusmaine.org

Free community dinner: 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer, call 773-2423. deeringcentercommunitychurch.org

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 55 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, 725-2716. mchpp.org

Scarborough Weekly Senior Lunches: 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $8 suggested donation. scarboroughmaine.org

Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. smary.org/souper-supper

The Sharing Table: Free food provided by MCHPP, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Parks & Nature

Ongoing

Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. falmouthlandtrust.org/events

Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. maineaudubon.org/news

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. nrcm.org

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. wolfesneck.org

Recreation

Through 3/10

Discovery Snowshoeing Course: Fridays-Sundays, L.L.Bean Fogg Farm, 11 Desert Road, Freeport. $34.95. Ages 8-plus. llbeanoutdoors.com

Ongoing

American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, American Legion George T. Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page or contact 721-1172 or algtfpost20@gmail.com.

Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., Portland. Free. bikemaine.org

Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. mainebyfoot.com

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: Alcohol addiction recovery resources for family members and friends. 1-888-4AL-ANON. findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me

All-Recovery Meetings: Faith-based support for any recovery, noon Fridays, Portland Recovery Community Center, 102 Bishop St., Portland. youngpeopleinrecovery.org

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. alz.org/maine

Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups for cancer patients and others impacted. Free, registration required. Email registration@dempseycenter.org or call 877-336-7287. dempseycenter.org

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m., Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. foodaddicts.org

Grief Walks: 6 p.m., first Monday, various locations in Greater Portland. $18. yogaforyourgrievingheart.com

Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email strengthenme@northernlight.org.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily. namimaine.org/teentextline

OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Virtual meetings and in-person locations around the Midcoast. oamaine.org

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call ​1-800-871-7741.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Weight loss support group, various locations and online. 729-6400, tops.org

The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, Reiki, community gardeners needed. dempseycenter.org/volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at volunteerNNE@redcross.org or 800-464-6692.

Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. maineregion@guidingeyes.net or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing. habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild

Workshops/Talks

Friday 3/1

“Navigating Hiring Process with a Criminal History”: 1 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by Maine Department of Labor’s CareerCenters. Free. mainecareercenter.com

Saturday 3/2

“Introduction to Food Forest Design”: Presented by Aaron Parker of Edgewood Nurseries, Lawns Gone Wild sustainability series, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Tuesday 3/5

“Medical Aid in Dying and VSED”: Die Well Death Education series, 6:30 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

“Telling the History of Others: Guidance from African Historical Traditions”: Presented by author David M. Gordon, 7:30 p.m., Visual Arts Center, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoin.campusgroups.com/events

Wednesday 3/6

“Shore to Seaway, Biking to Raise Awareness and Funds”: Presented by Todd Cerveris, noon, virtual via Zoom, hosted by Bicycle Coalition of Maine. Free. bikemaine.org

“Managing Winter Cash Flow”: 1 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by Maine Small Business Development Center. Free. mainesbdc.org

Thursday 3/7

“How to Create a Budget That Works for You”: 1 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by SCORE. Free. score.org

Through 3/14

Applications open for CEI Weatherization Business Lab: Free, seven-week program for construction/installation/repair professionals and business owners to learn about weatherization. Virtual via Zoom, meets once a week beginning in April. ceimaine.org

Ongoing

Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC

“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock.

Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m., first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email SMAAResource@yarmouth.me.us. smaaa.org

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-min appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. yarmouthlibrary.org

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

World Affairs Conversation Group: 11 a.m., every other Friday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Community Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

