Topsham car dealer launches solar project

The Goodwin Motor Group recently commenced its first solar project with Freedom Solar Power at Goodwin’s Volvo in Topsham, one of five divisions of the dealership. The roof is being prepared for the solar panels and the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of March.

“The Goodwin Motor Group’s transition to solar power marks a pivotal step towards reducing carbon emissions and fostering a greener future for the automotive industry,” Curt Hodges, COO for the Goodwin Motor Group, said in a prepared release.

Owners Rob and Chris Goodwin are committed to taking steps towards more energy efficient solutions for all their stores, considering Volvo’s strong pivot towards producing 100% electric vehicles moving forward.

“By embracing renewable energy, Goodwin’s Volvo is not only driving innovation, but also demonstrating corporate responsibility in the fight against climate change,” Rob Goodwin said.

Coastal Enterprises Inc. to host business lab on weatherization

In alignment with its mission to build a just, vibrant and climate-resilient future for people and communities in Maine, Coastal Enterprises Inc. is launching a new Weatherization Business Lab.

The free, seven-week program will provide trade professionals with basic business management tools and industry insights to help weatherization contractors open or expand their businesses. Equipping more Maine entrepreneurs with the skills and business acumen to improve the efficiency of buildings is an important step to help Maine reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while growing small businesses and good jobs across the state, the Brunswick-based organization said in a prepared release.

Advertisement

Participants will learn the fundamentals of opening and operating a small business, including business plan development, marketing, budgeting and financing, plus industry-specific regulations and opportunities.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at ceimaine.org/advising/business/weatherization-business-lab/ through March 14. Meetings will be held remotely once a week over seven weeks.

Freeport Chocolate Festival is back this Saturday

The third annual Freeport Chocolate Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and features DIY candy-bar crafting at Wilbur’s, Freeport’s favorite chocolate factory, and samples all across town from the top candy makers in the state, including Maine Needhams, Robin’s Confections, What the Actual Fudge!, Buoy Pops, Maine Gourmet Chocolates, Dean’s Sweets and Chatham Candy Manor.

The all-access badge to the event guarantees admission to Festival Sweet Stop activities (Chocolate Festival HQ, Wilbur’s Chocolate Factory, Wolfe’s Neck Center), exclusive samples from the festival headliners, and discounts and giveaways all across Freeport.

Other activities include but are not limited to:

• Enjoy s’mores and tractor rides at Wolfe’s Neck Center.

• Register to win a “Too Faced Better than Chocolate” line giveaway at The Cosmetic Company Store.

• Stop by the Freeport Community Library for a chocolate-themed puzzle race.

• Enter to win the Freeport Community Services thrift shop’s raffle for a $50 gift certificate.

• Experience ice-cream making at Freeport Historical Society.

• Try chocolate martinis at Cold River Vodka.

• Take a break with bonfires and hot chocolate all around town.

Visit freeportmainechamber.com/chocolatefestival.html for more information and to reserve an all-access badge.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: