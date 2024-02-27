Last week, I was at a meeting when someone said, “I wish we had a calendar of events for the entire region.” It was then that I got to raise my hand and say, “Actually, our chamber produces the Midcoast Calendar of Events annually,” and I went on to explain how for six years or so we’ve asked two dozen organizations to send us their event calendars and we have made them into a single calendar that runs from June 1 to Dec. 31. I was proud, as it’s always great to able to inform people of some of the things we do at the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber and it’s always great to hear that a project you’re already doing is meaningful.

However, just as I was getting worn out from patting myself on the back, another person came up to me and asked, “But what about the events before June 1?” Humbly, I stammered, “Yeah, well, we do have an online calendar … and I also mention them in my Times Record column from time to time.”

It’s always funny to me that just when I get too proud, a nice little reality check is always right around the corner. Therefore, here are some event dates to mark on your calendar between now and June 1.

BBRC Annual Awards Dinner presented by Clark Insurance and One River CPAs, March 8

We are getting very excited to honor our eight business leaders at the BRRC Annual Awards Dinner presented by Clark Insurance and One River CPAs from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick. We also need to shout out Wilcox Wellness & Fitness for their sponsorship support of this great event.

We have filmed eight incredible videos of our winners with Sturdy Production, which will be the feature attraction of the event, along with outstanding food from Cook’s Lobster & Ale House. Forwood Thinking is handcrafting some wooden awards for our winners, The Pierce Studio will be on hand taking pictures of the evening and we are expecting 100-140 attendees or more to celebrate these winners with us. Tickets are $75 per person and all ticketing information is available on our website at midcoastmaine.com.

The award winners will be highlighted in this column in the coming weeks. They include: Glenn Hutchinson of Bath Savings Institution, Ray Nagel of Independence Association, Evan Gleason of Clark Insurance, Jen Charbonneau of Cook’s Lobster & Ale House, Soft Corner Midwifery, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, Reform Physical Therapy and Hammond Lumber Company.

Movers, Shakers & Makers: Celebrating Hospitality, Craft Beverages and the Arts, March 23

Maine Maritime Museum is hosting this tasting-and-shopping event in the spirit of their holiday time celebrations like “Tis the Season” and “Mixers & Merriment.” In partnership with Long Reach Kitchen & Catering, this event includes beer tastings, food samples, live music and a curated marketplace of Maine goods that everyone will love. The event is 21-plus, and ticketing information can be found on the museum at mainemartimemuseum.org under the event listings. The event is from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on March 23. Additionally at the museum, you can check out its new exhibit called “Collections Uncharted: Discovering New Narratives,” which features some of 95% of items that haven’t been on display and telling their stories both by exhibit and digitally.

MSMT Yard Sale Weekend, April 27-28; Preview Night April 25

Maine State Music Theatre is a treasure for our region, and many people support it in the spring by either donating items to or buying items at the theater’s annual yard sale. Beginning March 13 and continuing on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon until the event, MSMT will be accepting gently used home goods, toys, antiques, art, jewelry and more from those looking to declutter or just support a wonderful cause.

That leads up to the main event in the last weekend of April as the MSMT Yard Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 28 (with all items half-priced on Sunday). For those looking for a sneak peek (and a way to support MSMT even more) there is a $20 ticketed preview night from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. All details can be found on MSMT’s website at msmt.org under the event calendar.

12th Annual Hacker’s Ball Golf Tournament, May 10

Are you a good golfer? Are you a bad golfer? Well, the Hacker’s Ball accepts everyone, so mark your calendars for the chamber’s tournament on Friday, May 10, at Brunswick Golf Club. Traditionally, we are one of the first golf tournaments of the year, and so we divide the teams into two divisions so good golfers play against good golfers while the rest of us compete against one another. We have tons of side games, and it’s just a fun way to knock some rust off and network with 80-100 players and event volunteers.

We still have team spots available, hole sponsorships, meal sponsors and more. If you would like information on the tournament, reach out to Anthony Jamison at anthony@midcoastmaine.com.

Two publications to be released in May

Though we don’t have precise dates, we know we will have two critical tourism pieces ready for promotion in May. The first of which is what I referenced at the very beginning of this column, the Midcoast Calendar of Events. This lists all events that we know about happening between June 1 and Dec. 31. If you would like to submit any events, you can either submit them to our online calendar at midcoastmaine.com or email them to me directly at cory@midcoastmaine.com. Look for this piece by the last week of May.

Secondly is our “Eat Play Stay” chamber guide with our heralded lobster cover by Andrew Estey recolored for this 2024 edition. More info on this when it gets released, but we should have this in hand by May 1.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

