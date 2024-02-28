WATERVILLE — The body found inside a school bus Monday off West River Road in Waterville was a Naples man who had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police announced Wednesday.

Anthony Engelhardt, 24, had no known connection to the Waterville Public Schools and had driven to the city for reasons that remain unknown, Waterville police Chief William Bonney said Wednesday afternoon in a statement to the news media.

Bonney said police received a call at about 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting someone was slumped over the steering wheel of a bus parked in the lot at Waterville Junior High School at 100 West River Road.

Police responded to the scene and found the person dead, and detectives determined it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

The body was taken to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, which conducted an autopsy and determined Engelhardt had died of self-inflicted gunshot.

All of Waterville’s public schools were closed Monday after Engelhardt’s body was discovered.

Engelhardt attended Lake Region & Fryeburg Area Adult Education in Naples and was lauded as one of its successful students, according to a newsletter issued by the institution at the time. It said he dropped out of high school as a senior and, after a couple of years, enrolled in adult education classes.

“He enrolled in our HiSET diploma equivalency program and worked hard with our academic instructors to prepare for exams,” the newsletter said. “He did more than pass the tests — he ended his high schol career as an honor graduate, receiving college and career ready scores on all five HiSET exams. Those scores are quite an accomplishment as the HiSET is a rigorous set of five exams in reading, writing, math, social studies and science.”

Engelhardt then went on to work with the adult education program’s college, career and academic adviser and, at graduation, was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Rotary Club of Bridgton-Lake Region. He later enrolled at Southern Maine Community College, pursuing a major in cybersecurity.

According to his mother’s obituary from February 2020, Engelhardt had a sister, Hailey.

