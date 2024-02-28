Maine’s indigent defense system and the civil rights agency that’s suing them are headed back to court after a judge rejected their second attempt at a settlement agreement Tuesday.

The ACLU of Maine has until March 8 to file a new civil complaint in Kennebec County Superior Court in its long-running lawsuit alleging the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services is failing to provide effective legal representation to low-income Mainers.

The ACLU and the commission have been working on settling that lawsuit since November 2022, offering Superior Justice Michaela Murphy two proposed agreements focused on a four-year improvement process that would task MCILS with hiring more public defenders and improving their oversight of the private attorneys who handle a majority of indigent defense now.

But neither agreement has met what Murphy deems a more pressing need. She wrote in the latest order that there are nearly 400 Mainers who are entitled to a lawyer and are still waiting for one to be appointed. More than 100 of those defendants are waiting in jail, unable to raise a defense or understand the cases against them. Many have been waiting for weeks and months.

“It is undisputed that Defendants in this case have not provided a sufficient number of qualified attorneys who are eligible to be appointed by the District or Superior Courts to represent indigent defendants,” Murphy wrote. “Despite this … the parties in this class action are back before the Court asking it to approve a proposed settlement that does not in any enforceable way require the Defendants to address their fundamental obligation under Maine law: to provide qualified attorneys to represent indigent defendants consistent with federal and state constitutional and statutory obligations, and to ‘develop and maintain a system of attorneys capable of fulfilling this function.”

Murphy will not allow the parties to work on a third proposed agreement. Instead, she is ordering them to adjudicate the issues through a two-phase litigation process. The first phase will focus on addressing problems those waiting on attorneys now face. The second phase will focus on systemic conditions in Maine’s indigent defense system.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Magenis, who is representing MCILS, declined to comment on the ruling through a spokesperson.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the state upholds the Sixth Amendment rights of all people accused of a crime in Maine,” ACLU of Maine’s chief counsel Zachary Heiden said in a statement.

A hearing has been scheduled for March 15 at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. A trial for first phase is expected to begin the last week of June.

