Recognition

Angela Stone, the founder of Maine Needs, was awarded Spurwink’s 2024 Humanitarian Award. Maine Needs started with a focus on asylum-seeking mothers and expanded to distribute basic-needs resources to unhoused Mainers, survivors of domestic violence and those leaving incarceration. USI, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm, received Spurwink’s 2024 Corporate Care Award. USI works with middle market companies, small firms and individuals, and through its Give Back program supports environmental sustainability in local communities.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Aline Taylor was promoted to chief retail banking officer at Kennebec Savings Bank. She joined in 2023 and was involved in opening the bank’s newest Portland office.

Giving back

100+ Women Who Care Southern Maine donated over $16,000 to Madeline’s Mission, a nonprofit organization providing resources to parents and families following a child’s death.

Norway Savings Bank has donated $5,000 to Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland and has donated over $20,000 to the organization in total.

Granted

The Mitchell Institute received a $30,000 Catalyst Grant from Kennebec Savings Bank. The funds will be used to create a new program to connect students with mental health counseling.

