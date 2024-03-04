LEWISTON — The state commission investigating the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston will be holding a public hearing at Lewiston City Hall at 9 a.m. Monday.

It will be the sixth public meeting of the independent panel and expects to hear from victims and others impacted by the shootings.

The hearing will be in City Council Chambers, at 27 Pine St. The meeting will be livestreamed via YouTube.

All of the commission’s previous public meetings are archived and video is available at www.maine.gov/icl.

The seven-member Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy, which was created by Gov. Janet Mills, will next meet Thursday in Augusta to hear from members of the U.S. Army.

This story will be updated.

