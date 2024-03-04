people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Randy Easler has been promoted to senior vice president, senior retail banking officer, at Norway Savings Bank. Easler joined the bank in 2012 as vice president, Saco branch manager, and became vice president, retail loan center manager in 2016. In 2019, he was promoted to his most recent position of vice president, loan operations manager. He has a bachelor of science in business management from Thomas College.

NEW HIRES

Christi Driver has been hired as the national business development leader for the public sector at Woodard & Curran. Driver has over 20 years of experience as a strategic sales and marketing executive in the water and environment industry. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Trilon Water and Black & Veatch.

Emanise Muscadin, M.D., has been hired onto the pediatric leadership team at Konbit Sante, a Maine-organized nonprofit focused on strengthening health systems in northern Haiti. Dr. Muscadin will be the attending faculty pediatrician at Justinien University Hospital in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. She completed her pediatric residency at Justinien Hospital and has five years of clinical experience at Hôpital Sacre Coeur, a private hospital in Milot, Haiti.

Fontaine Family has hired two real estate agents onto its Auburn team. The first, Linda Sherman, has an associate broker’s license and a bachelor’s degree in history from Illinois Wesleyan University. Until 2016, Sherman worked as a copy editor for a national auto finance company based in Dallas. The second, Joseph Vari, has served as the head women’s soccer coach at Bates College since 2019. Vari has a bachelor of arts in psychology from Hiram College and a master of education in school counseling from Lynchburg College.

Advertisement

Kylie Welch has been hired as the marketing communications manager at the Maine Trust for Local News. Previously, Welch spent two years working for Plus Communications in Washington, D.C. She studied political science at the University of Maine.

Advertisement

Lynch Logistics, a division of The Lynch Group in Bangor, has hired Joe Marriner as business development executive. Marriner graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 2021 with a degree in international business and logistics from the Leob-Sullivan School of Business. He began his career with Pepsi, eventually becoming a transportation manager, before joining Lynch.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Bonnie Lewis, a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, has been given the accredited customer service representative in commercial lines designation from the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. A 30-year insurance industry veteran, Lewis joined Allen in 2012.

GENERAL

The Maine Trust for Local News has formed a new community division and reorganized its advertising team. Jody Jalbert has been promoted to publisher of the community division. Courtney Spencer takes on an expanded role as vice president of advertising and Allison McCann’s role as vice president of business development has expanded to support growth initiatives. David Clark has been promoted to the director of advertising for the new community-news sales group and Mike Blanchet has been promoted and will lead the Western Maine weeklies sales team. Additionally, the organization is restructuring the dailies’ teams: DJ Martin will take the lead role as sales champion for the new digital audience extension products and Kelly Wade has been promoted to director of advertising for the inside teams across all of METLN. Jeremiah Elwell has been promoted to sales manager of the Central Maine papers and Dennis Gears will continue working with the Times Record outside team but expand his reach to mentor and coach outside reps across the organization.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: