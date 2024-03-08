ORLANDO, Fla. – Rita C. (Roux) Mynahan, 78, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Advent Health Orange East hospital, following a brief illness, her loving family was by her side.

Rita was born in Manchester, N.H. on Sept. 12, 1945, the daughter of the late Marie Villemaire. She attended local schools and earned her GED.

On Nov. 8, 1975, she married the love of her life, Frank S. Mynahan, Jr. in Nashua, N.H. They built their home in Amherst, N.H. where they continued to live and raise their family and enjoyed their summers at their cottage in Harpswell. In 2002, they sold their home in New Hampshire and retired to Merritt Island, Fla. for their winters and spent their summers in Harpswell.

Rita loved all things family: her grandchildren were the lights of her life, and Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved making big family dinners on Sunday’s and hosting an annual cookout in Maine for friends and family.

She was an excellent crafter, sewing her daughter’s Halloween costumes, crocheting blankets, or completing needlework projects. She loved to read, indulge in the occasional black Russian, and plant flowers; tulips were her favorite.

Rita was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank, in November 2023; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie and her husband, Michael Smetana of Florida, and Tiffany and her husband, Brett Kimmelman of Connecticut; two grandchildren, Stephen and Celeste Smetana of Florida; a sister, Dolores Blanchard of New Hampshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Harpswell this summer. Arrangements are being made by Newcomer Funeral Home, in Orlando, Fla.

