GREENFIELD, Mass. – Esther Beatrice (Wilensky) Plotkin, 96, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, Mass. on Nov. 27, 1927, the second daughter of David and Gussie Wilensky.

Upon graduating high school, Esther was accepted at Beth Israel Hospital’s nursing program in Boston. She was prepared to become an army nurse administering to soldiers in WWII, but the war ended before she graduated.

﻿In the fall of 1948, Esther was invited to visit her childhood friend, Gert Levinson, who was then living in Orange. Gert arranged a blind date with Melvin Plotkin, and six months later they were wed. Melvin and Esther spent the next 50 years together, raising four sons that were born in a five year period starting in 1950.

﻿As a nurse, wife and mother, and later as a grandmother, Esther exhibited an uncommon empathy for others. She was an industrial nurse at the Rodney Hunt Company in Orange for over 25 years. But her professional duties were secondary to her primary life’s work – raising four boys with good character and strong values who always knew they were loved.

﻿Esther and Melvin were members of Temple Israel in Athol and later in life, Congregation B’nai Israel in Northampton. Esther also volunteered for many years at the Yiddish Book Center on the campus of Hampshire College and was a lifelong member of Hadassah. She was also the Secretary of the owner’s association at the Lathrop Community in Easthampton.

﻿Today the family tree that began with Esther and Melvin includes 30 people. Esther was predeceased by her beloved husband, Melvin, in 2001. She leaves behind her four sons and their partners, Larry and Lisa Plotkin of Portland, Maine and Venice, Fa., Stephen Plotkin and Linda Baldwin of Greenfield, Terry Plotkin and Tamara Grogan of Greenfield, and Dan and Sheri Plotkin of Marietta, SC; grandchildren (and their spouses include Rachael and John Vegas of Needham, Mass, Gabe and Yaara Plotkin of Miami Beach, Rebecca and Jeff Howes of Falmouth, Maine, Sam and Daniella Plotkin of Greenfield, Dovrah Plotkin of Greenfield, Sarah Plotkin of Minneapolis, David Plotkin of Brookline, Mass.; and 11 great grandchildren.

﻿The family wishes to thank the care providers at Regal Health Care in Greenfield, and New England Hospice, who made the final period of Esther’s life comfortable and well cared for.

﻿Donations may be made to:

Hadassah at

Hadassah.org and

Yiddish Book Center at yiddishbookcenter.org and

New England Hospice at newenglandhospice.com

