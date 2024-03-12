LITITZ, Pa. – Kathryn B. Rankin, 93, of Lititz, Pa. and formerly of Frederick, Md. and Pequannock Twp, N.J., passed away on March 6, 2024.

She was the loving wife of Donald A. Rankin, Jr. of Lititz, Pa. Born in Rochelle, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Anastasia Nugent Bienfang and was preceded in death by her brother, F. John Bienfang. She and Don celebrated their 70th Anniversary on June 10, 2023.

Kathy received a Bachelor of Arts degree in violin from Illinois Wesleyan University and she received her master’s degree in Elementary Education from William Paterson University.

Kathy was a talented musician, sharing her love of music as an elementary school music teacher in Pequannock Twp., N.J., as well as a violinist. She was one of the founding members of the Frederick Symphony Orchestra with whom she played for over 35 years. Kathy was also advertising/sales director for the orchestra for a number of years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, gardening, was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She and Don also enjoyed traveling.

Kathy and Don spent five months a year, at their home on the coast of Maine, for over 20 years following Don’s retirement. She was a member of Phippsburg Congregational Church in Maine.

In addition to her husband, Don, Kathy is survived by her children, Donald A. III married to Michelle Longeway of Medfield, Mass., and Julie R. married to Brad S. Weaver of Lititz, Pa.; her grandchildren, Shawn R. Weaver, Michelle E. Weaver, Christina Rankin, and Grace Rankin; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Brielle, daughters of grandson, Shawn.

Please consider making a contribution in Kathy’s memory to the

Frederick Symphony Orchestra,

P.O. Box 1439,

Frederick, MD 21702-0439, or

Phippsburg Congregational Church UCC,

10 Church Lane,

P.O. Box 301,

Phippsburg, ME 04562