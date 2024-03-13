BAR HARBOR – Michael C. Bodge, 80, of Bar Harbor, died on March 7, 2024, in Brewer. Michael was born on April 2, 1943, to Maurice and Lina (Whitney) Bodge Sr.

Mike always had a love of listening and collecting music. For many years he enjoyed camping, fishing, ham radio operating, touring in the motor home, playing cards and board games, and doing absolutely anything that involved family.

﻿Mike worked several jobs in construction and shoe manufacturing until becoming a Shipfitter at Bath Iron Works for 32 years until retirement. Right after retirement Michael and Sandy, his wife, set forth on many adventures in their motorhome. They traversed the country, sightseeing and constantly visiting friends and family along the way. They eventually bought a house in Zephyrhills, Fla. but motor-homed back to Maine every summer to be with family. After Sandy’s passing Mike came back north to live with his son and family in Bar Harbor and enjoyed summers in the motorhome at their camp in Eastbrook.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Lina (Whitney) Bodge Sr.; wife of 52 years Sandra Louise Bodge, brother Robert C. Bodge Sr. and wife Pauline, brother Maurice “Bud” Bodge Jr. and wife Glenna, sister Marjorie Hall and husband Douglas, and brother-in-law George Stiles.

﻿Mike is survived by Steven M. Bodge and wife Allie; sister Shirley Stiles; grandchildren Lina and Ewen Bodge; stepson Bruce Ramsey and wife Mariea; many wonderful step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and innumerable closely held and much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

﻿There will be a graveside service for Mike on June 22 at the Evergreen Cemetery, Alexander Reed Rd. Richmond, 2 p.m.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

Please donate to an organization of your choice in memory

