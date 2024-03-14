RICHMOND – Lucille Bois, formerly of Brunswick, died peacefully at her home on Feb. 27, 2024, at the age of 97, with family and friends in attendance.

Born Sept. 22, 1926, in Augusta, the daughter of Pierre and Ernestine (Lachance) Dostie, widow of Joachim Bois, sister to Leonard, Normand, Diana, Patricia and Maurice. She was also a devoted mother “Ma”, grandmother “Memere”, and great-grandmother “Grand Memere”. She leaves behind two daughters, Priscilla Trudell and Therese Pinette, two sons, Daniel Bois and Antoine Bois; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Lucille owned and operated “Brunswick Beauty Shop” for over 50 years where she shampooed, cut, dried, colored and set the hair of many residents of Brunswick and Topsham, making lifelong customers and friends in the process. Lucille was the top earner for “Fashion Two-Twenty Make-up” earning her many awards and accolades including winning a new car for her sales.

When she retired, between the rounds of cards with her ladies, sunset boat rides on Pleasant Pond, line dancing and grandchildren playing in the water, she devoted the rest of her life to the service of others. She volunteered her time at the Daughters of Isabella, the Senior Center in Litchfield and St. Leo’s Church, for which she was bestowed a special commendation from the Bishop. She will be missed by all.

Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Pleasant Street in Brunswick on Saturday April 6, at 11 a.m. Followed by a reception at St. Charles Church in Brunswick. A graveside ceremony will be held on June 21, at 2 p.m. at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

