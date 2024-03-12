CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP — Two Portland women were injured Monday on state Route 27 after a two-vehicle collision on the icy road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

A 2020 Ford sedan driven by Maureen Mark, 63, of Ottawa, Ontario, was going northbound when she lost control in a corner and slid into the path of a southbound 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Rebecca Warner, 38, of Portland, he said.

Deputy Austin Couture responded to a report of a head-on two-vehicle crash at about 11:05 a.m. the Arnold Trail, which is also state Route 27, Nichols said.

The crash was not far from the border with Canada.

Warner and her passenger, Jane Venkauskas, 70, were taken by NorthStar Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for injuries.

Warner was treated and discharged, hospital spokeswoman Jill Gray said Tuesday. Venkauskas was admitted for observation, she said.

Eustis Fire Rescue responded to assist at the scene.

The road was shut down for almost two hours until proper resources were able to arrive on the scene, Nichols said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: