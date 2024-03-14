PORTLAND – Sandy Curran passed away on March 10, 2024.

Sandy made Portland her home in the 1960s and embarked on a fulfilling career journey. After trying her hand at a couple of bookkeeping jobs, she found her dream job at L.L.Bean. Sandy dedicated 28 years of her life to L.L.Bean, serving as a postal clerk. Her hard work and commitment were recognized with the prestigious Bean’s Best award multiple times throughout her tenure.

Outside of her professional life, Sandy found joy in simple pleasures. She had a passion for music, particularly oldies and country tunes, and enjoyed spending time at home with her beloved cats. Sandy found joy in going out to eat and playing Bingo. She found solace and peace in her daily neighborhood walks.

Sandy was predeceased by her brother, Jack Cyr.

She is survived by her daughters Kelly Nora Curran and her significant other Linzell Shepard of Portland, and Kristen Connelly and her husband Patrick of Westbrook; six grandchildren, Gavin, Ashley, Madison, Mathew, Colman, and Gretchen; her two sisters, Nora Waterman and her husband Bob, and Pam Welch.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, at 3 p.m. in the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A private burial will occur at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sandy’s memory to,

HART OF MAINE,

Homeless Animal Rescue Team,

P.O. Box 351,

Cumberland, ME 04021

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous