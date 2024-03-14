Rep. Rebecca Jauch, D-Topsham (left), nominated Richard L’Heureux, of Topsham, to be inducted into Maine’s Franco-American Hall of Fame on March 12. L’Heureux, who grew up speaking French, is a retired U.S. Navy master chief who did two tours in Vietnam and a tour at Subic Bay in the Philippines. He has received the Naval Commendation Medal, several Vietnam service medals and the Terence Cardinal Cooke Award for humanitarian support of military families. L’Heureux’s wife, Juliana, was also inducted into the Franco-American Hall of Fame in 2016. Courtesy of the House Democratic Office
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.