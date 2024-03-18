FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kenley Jansen was held out of the Red Sox’s spring training game against the Twins on Monday because of lower back tightness.

Manager Alex Cora said the plan is for the 36-year-old closer to pitch Tuesday against the Rays at JetBlue Park.

“He needs to pitch tomorrow. It needs to happen,” Cora said.

Opening Day in Seattle is 10 days away (March 28). Jansen has pitched in just one spring training game. So the clock is ticking but the Red Sox still expect him to be ready for the start of the season.

Cora said the plan is for Jansen to pitch Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday.

“We’re running out of time,” Cora said. “That’s the reality.”

Jansen didn’t make his Grapefruit League debut until last Friday because he was dealing with lat soreness that he felt soon after he reported to camp in mid-February. He allowed two homers to the first four batters he faced and recorded just two outs. He gave up three runs on three hits, recording just two outs.

“But I think both of them (Jansen and Chris Martin) know themselves,” Cora said. “They know what they need. And the hope is for them to be ready for Opening Day.”

Martin has yet to pitch in a spring training game. He experienced groin tightness March 9 but he felt strong after a live batting practice Saturday. Martin has said he needs just three or four outings to be ready.

NICK YORKE, a 2020 first-round draft pick and former member of the Portland Sea Dogs, was among the 10 spring training roster cuts the Red Sox announced.

The 21-year-old went just 2 for 22 with three walks and seven strikeouts in 15 Grapefruit League games.

“He didn’t do much offensively,” Cora said. “It felt like he was in between the whole camp. He didn’t get too many opportunities because of lack of versatility. He played great at second base. The times he was on the bases, good instincts. But the offensive side of it, that was his ticket when he got drafted – he’s going to be an offensive middle infielder. And we’ve got to get back to that. I think now, slow things down, go do your work wherever he starts.”

Last season, Yorke batted .268 with a .350 on-base percentage, .435 slugging percentage, .785 OPS, 13 homers, 25 doubles, five triples, 74 runs, 61 RBI, 51 walks, 122 strikeouts and 18 steals in 110 games (506 plate appearances) for Portland.

Yorke will begin the regular season either at Double-A Portland or Triple-A Worcester. He’ll likely play more than just second base this season as Boston hopes to make him more versatile defensively.

“I was just talking to (director of player development Brian Abraham). I think they are going to introduce him to left field,” Cora said. “He’s a good athlete. Big, strong and he moves well. He moves really well. So they are probably going to try to do that.”

CATCHER TYLER Heineman was optioned to Triple-A Worcester as part of Boston’s spring training roster cutdown. Four catchers remain in camp competing for two spots on the Opening Day roster.

Connor Wong and Reese McGuire, who both are on the 40-man roster, have the edge. But Roberto Peréz, a two-time Gold Glover and non-roster invitee, also is in the mix. The Red Sox also have 28-year-old non-roster invitee Mark Kolozsvary still in camp but he’s expected to begin the season at Worcester. So it’s more like three candidates competing for two spots.

THE RED SOX optioned lefty reliever Joe Jacques to Triple-A Worcester and reassigned left-handed relievers Jorge Benitez and Cam Booser to minor league spring training camp as part of the roster cuts.

Boston also reassigned right-handed relievers Justin Hagenman and Chase Shugart, infielders Nick Sogard and Jamie Westbrook and outfielder/infielder Dalton Guthrie to minor league camp.

Cora also announced that left-handed reliever Chris Murphy will undergo an MRI on his elbow. That means only three left-handed relievers – Brennan Bernardino, Lucas Luetge and Joely Rodriguez – remain in big league camp competing for an Opening Day roster spot.

